Hawaii’s Public Safety Department reports its first COVID-19 case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deputy sheriff on Oahu assigned to the Special Operations Section has tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the first confirmed employee case in the state Department of Public Safety.
Officials said the deputy sheriff got the positive results Wednesday.
The employee reported feeling sick Monday night and did not go to work Tuesday.
As a precaution, the Special Operations Section building on Keawe Street, is closed through Friday. Employees assigned to the building were advised to consult with their medical provider.
Meanwwhile, the state Public Safety Department said no offenders have tested positive for the virus.
