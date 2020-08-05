173 new COVID-19 cases reported on Oahu in a new single-day record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 173 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday ― all on Oahu ― as government leaders pledge to reinstate more restrictions on businesses and activities.
The number is a record for Oahu and comes as infections continue to surge.
In fact, Hawaii is among five states seeing the highest percentage increases in new cases over the last 14 days. New infections have grown 231% in Hawaii in the last two weeks, according to NBC.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 2,763 COVID-19 cases.
That’s below only one state, New Jersey, which has seen a 317% increase in new infections.
Right now, there are 1,334 active cases in the islands while 1,402 people have recovered. Some 83 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized statewide and 13 people are on ventilators.
The death toll from the virus in the state stands at 27.
The state has said the vast majority of new cases in the islands are the result of community spread. Examples of recent clusters include:
- 71 cases linked to a series of funeral events
- Six cases linked to a hot yoga class
- 12 cases associated with a birthday party
On Oahu, restrictions aimed at tamping down the virus have already been reintroduced.
Bars have been temporarily closed and gatherings of 10 or more people aren’t allowed. And on Tuesday, the mayor pledged to take “drastic action” if infections don’t drop.
“We’re still open and we want to stay open,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. “But we’re ready to take more action, drastic action if necessary.”
He said people need to wear masks and stop congregating, including at parks.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 2,394
- Released from isolation: 1,104
- Required hospitalization: 181
- Deaths: 20
- Total cases: 177 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 139
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 47
- Released from isolation: 44
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 122
- Released from isolation: 115
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
