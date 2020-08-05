Good news for UH football, as the Mountain West Conference announces a revised plan for 2020 fall sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A glimmer of hope for UH football — The Mountain West conference announced on Wednesday that they have a revised plan for the 2020 football season.
The new plan will allow Mountain West members to compete in eight conference and two non-conference games — if the team chooses to do so.
The Bows’ season was put into question after Fordham and the Pac12 pulled their games from UH’s schedule — Hawaii responded by adding Robert Morris to their shrinking lineup.
As it stands, UH already meets the requirements for this schedule adjustment — with their eight conference games and two non-conference match-ups against Robert Morris and New Mexico State.
The Mountain West also announced potential Championship dates that include December 5, 12 or 19 — to allow flexibility for the revised version of the 2020 football season to be finalized and announced.
The Bows’ are set to open training camp on Friday — already delayed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Without any other delays, UH is scheduled to open the season against Robert Morris on September 26, at Aloha Stadium.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.