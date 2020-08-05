Civil Beat-HNN poll: Most voters aren’t happy with state’s plans to reopen schools, tourism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most voters are not happy with the state’s plans to reopen Hawaii schools and tourism, a new Honolulu Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll finds.
According to the survey of 975 registered voters, 54% of people are “not satisfied” when it comes to how state officials are handling public education amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Only 24% say they’re satisfied, while 15% say they don’t know enough.
School was set to have started this week, but it was pushed back to Aug. 17 — giving teachers, educators and other staff members more time to prepare.
When it comes to Hawaii’s visitor industry, 56% of people are not satisfied with the state’s plans to reopen tourism. About 22% are satisfied, while 14% say they don’t know enough.
The dramatic drop-off in visitors to Hawaii has led to an enormous spike in unemployment – and a plunge in revenue for local businesses and taxes collected.
Compounding that issue is the fact that the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority abruptly announced he was leaving at the end of this month.
Another Civil Beat-HNN poll surveyed voters on the presidential race. The poll found that 56% plan to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and 29% support President Donald Trump.
Civil Beat points out that these numbers are almost exactly the same as the 2016 race between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
In general, about 60% have a negative opinion of Trump. On the other hand, 51% see Biden in a positive light.
