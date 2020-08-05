Chaminade University students can now earn degrees completely online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases on Oahu, Chaminade University is now offering a fall term online course option to students who are concerned about resuming classes on campus.
The online option will offer the same thoroughness and meet all core academic requirements as in-person courses.
In May, every faculty member endured an online certification and development training program to offer students developed online courses that are both interactive and compelling.
“We understand students are under a lot of stress in this anxious time,” said Provost Lance Askildson. “It was an early decision to prioritize and deliver a safe experience for students so that they can continue their education. We are very proud.”
New protocols at Chaminade have also been put in place to keep the community safe with the start of fall semester on August 24.
Since the entire campus is contained, students must go through a checkpoint with security staff to enter the university.
Along with temp checks, enhanced cleaning, taped off social distance points, and protective face masks mandates, Chaminade is installing outdoor classrooms for a more safe and enjoyable experience.
No student will be penalized for self quarantining during the entire semester. They may switch to an online course option at any point.
The semester will end early on November 25.
