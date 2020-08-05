Body pulled from waters off Hawaiian Paradise Park

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body has been recovered after a man apparently drowned in waters off Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon after a witness reported a man yelling for help.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area, and after a nearly 4-hour-long search, the body was located.
An investigation is underway and the man’s identity has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
