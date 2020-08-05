Big Island firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island battalion chief headquartered at the Waikoloa fire station has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Five people at the station are now self-quarantining as a precaution.
Hawaii County said the battalion chief, who remains asymptomatic, took a COVID-19 test Saturday in “compliance with pre/post travel requirements to Oahu.”
The positive result was returned Monday.
“All fire personnel considered possible contacts will follow department protocols and will receive two COVID-19 tests over the course of this week and next week,” Fire Chief Darren Rosario said.
“They must receive negative tests in order to return to work, following department protocols.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.