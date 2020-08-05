Authorities respond to a shooting involving a deputy sheriff near HNL airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the Keehi Lagoon Industrial Park area Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers got the call around 5 p.m. and authorities headed to the 3100 block of Ualena Street near Honolulu’s airport.
Sources say the incident began as a traffic stop that led to an altercation and subsequent shooting.
A deputy sheriff opened fire, sources say, sending the person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
That person’s condition is not yet known.
HPD is investigating the incident.
Additional details are limited. This story will be updated.
