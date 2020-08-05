ATF agent killed in accidental shooting honored with final salute on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of Maui’s law enforcement community paused Tuesday to remember Special Agent John Bost III.
A procession and final salute honored Bost after he died in an accidental shooting one week ago.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says he died when a rifle discharged accidentally at the Kihei police station. They did not specify who fired the shot or what caused the accident.
“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him,” a previous news release from ATF and MPD said. “He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed.”
Bost is a native of North Carolina. He will be laid to rest there with full honors.
The incident remains under investigation.
