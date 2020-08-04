Website launched to help students troubleshoot IT issues during online learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public school parents and students will have access to a new Department of Education-funded technology “help desk” when classes resume this month.
The Ohana Help Desk is being offered through Hawaiian Telcom under a $1.7 million contract.
It’s designed to help parents and students who encounter tech problems during virtual learning. Users can chat with specialists to guide them through a host of issues, including device support and access.
Phone support in multiple languages is available.
For more, head to the Ohana Help Desk by clicking here.
The help desk is also available by phone at (808) 643-3375. Phone support will be offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.