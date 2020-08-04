Trade winds remain steady and swift throughout the week with some passing showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good evening! It is a trade wind Tuesday! Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week, and may get a little stronger by the weekend. The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands. Increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from late tonight into Friday.
Let's talk surf! Small, long-period southerly swells will arrive through the week with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. A short-period southeast swell will linger through the week, keeping surf slightly elevated along exposed shorelines. Easterly trades will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores. A very small northwesterly swell may arrive late in the week.
We will be watching the radar each evening and morning for passing showers. Again, increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from Tuesday night into Friday.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
