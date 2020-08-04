8th Honolulu firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An eighth Honolulu firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The firefighter is assigned to the Moanalua fire station. One another firefighter at that station has also had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
Meanwhile, five firefighter from the Hawaii Kai station have tested positive along with one from the Kalihi Kai station.
All of the firefighters with COVID-19 are on leave along with personnel who had close contact with them. The department has also sanitized stations and redistributed manpower to maintain coverage.
“The city’s infectious disease officer is monitoring the situation very closely and advising the HFD and affected personnel,” the Honolulu Fire Department said, in a statement.
“The HFD continues to ensure that all guidelines are being followed and is taking measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
This story may be updated.
