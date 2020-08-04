State to start evicting public housing residents for repeat COVID-19 rules violations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public housing residents in Hawaii could soon face eviction for multiple violations of rules in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state authorities said Tuesday.
In an emergency meeting, members of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority’s board said they were alarmed by the rise in COVID-19 cases at public housing projects ― as well as a major outbreak at its former complex, The Towers at Kuhio Park Terrace, which now has 16 active cases.
Outbreaks at public housing complexes, board members said, are especially dangerous because of the close living quarters for many of the residents.
“In public housing, it’s like being on an airplane,” said Pono Shim, a member of the housing board. “We have a consolidated group of people in a confined space, and as leaders we need to take extreme cautions just like airlines.
The board decided that residents will now be mandated to wear face coverings and practice a minimum of 6 feet of distance from each other when in public spaces on housing property.
Outside visits and gatherings in common areas will also be restricted, the board said.
Violators will be given verbal warnings and notices of violation. After two such violations, the authority says, a notice of eviction can be issued.
The new rules are set to take effect in the next few days, according to the board.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.