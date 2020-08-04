Sacred Hearts student tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Sacred Hearts student has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said.
In a letter, officials said the girl, a student in the upper school, was on campus last week and tested positive on Sunday.
The school said it has notified all parties who may have come into contact with the student.
She had attended an event on campus, but Sacred Hearts said the girl wore a mask at all times and practiced social distancing.
The school said it has sanitized and disinfected the area where the event took place.
