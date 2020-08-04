Play these cards right, and you’ll end up doing acts of aloha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cards in a box marked Aloha aren’t isn’t your typical deck. They are called Actions of Aloha Cards, a deck of suggestions for sharing kindness.
The cards were created by DTL, a Hawaiian consulting company.
"People can choose one to task for that day. It could be for the week, or maybe even for the month. Maybe they give one to a friend and challenge them to do it as well," DTL marketing coordinator Kaiani Kiaha said.
The tasks are simple -- like make a lei and give it away or leave a thank you note for the mail carrier.
“A lot of things were focused on ohana, so writing little notes of encouragement and love to leave around the house or put in people’s bags or just share,” said Kim-Hee Wong, DTL content strategist.
DTL expanded on an aloha-sharing concept that started on social media. Each pack of cards costs $20, and shipping is free anywhere in the U.S.
Proceeds from sales go to organizations that embody aloha. The first to benefit will be Friends of Iolani Palace that’s struggling financially because of the pandemic.
"We want to show our aloha for the palace and the work that they're doing to perpetuate and educate the people here," Wong said.
DTL started with 300 ideas for its debut deck then whittled it down to 50 cards. More themes and ideas will appear in future packs.
"Every day we have the choice of whether to take a positive outlook or focus on the negative," Kiaha said. "We want this just to be a reminder that there's a lot better things that we can do with our day."
"That's all we need, a little love and kindness to make someone's day," Wong said.
To order a deck of the cards go to ActionsofAloha.com.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.