If you need a reminder to send in your ballot... This is it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voters across Hawaii have already begun sending in their ballots for the mail-in 2020 primary election.
So far, more than 155,000 ballots on Oahu alone have been received by the Office of the City Clerk, and more than 830 people have opted to vote in-person.
Here’s a reminder that mail-in ballots must be received — not just postmarked — by the office on Aug. 8 by 7 p.m.
If you’re uncomfortable with mailing your ballot through USPS, elections officials have set up drop boxes. Click here for locations.
If you would still like to mail your ballot in but feel uncomfortable with the signature being exposed, officials say you can put the entire signed election envelope into another envelope and address it to your local elections office. For more details on that, as well as in-person voting sites, you can click here.
Once you have sent your ballot in, you can check the status of your ballot and download a special “HI Voted” digital sticker here.
Hawaii has a record of dismal voter turnout. In 2018, about 52.6 percent of registered voters actually cast a ballot in the general election.
Officials have hoped that an all mail-in system would boost voter turnout in the islands, but that is yet to be seen.
