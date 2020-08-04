Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan arrested in Kona for trespassing while ‘heavily intoxicated’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former standout UH quarterback Colt Brennan, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly causing a disturbance at the Kona Seaside hotel.
According to the police report, the 36-year-old Brennan was charged with second-degree trespassing.
The criminal complaint said that Brennan “Intentionally, knowing, or recklessly entered or remained unlawfully” at the hotel after hotel staff gave Brennan plenty of warnings to leave.
The charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
Police Sgt. Jason Grouns says that Brennan was heavily intoxicated and refused to leave after he refused to listen to hotel management.
“Hotel Management called the police.” Ground said in an email on Monday. “He was served with a trespass notice but refused to cooperate and was subsequently arrested and charged.”
The former Bow’ was held on $250 unposted bail and made his first court appearance Monday morning.
Deputy Public Defender David Saiki requested for Brennan to be released without bail on court-supervised release.
Kona District Judge Margaret Masunaga allowed the motion without objection of the prosecutor — Masunaga also ordered Brennan to return to court on August 17.
The former sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team, has a laundry list of very publicized interactions with the law.
Most recently, Brennan was arrested on Oahu, in December of 2019 for a DUI, driving without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage — this case is still active and Brennan has a court date scheduled for August 12 in Kaneohe.
During his senior year at UH, he led the Warriors to a 12-0 regular season record and finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy race behind Florida’s Tim Tebow and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.