Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week, and may get a little stronger by the weekend. The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands. Increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from Tuesday night into Friday.