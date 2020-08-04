Forecast: Brisk trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week, and may get a little stronger by the weekend. The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward on the smaller islands. Increased moisture and a passing disturbance aloft are expected to bring an uptick in showers from Tuesday night into Friday.
Small, long-period southerly swells will arrive through the week with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. A short-period southeast swell will linger through the week, keeping surf slightly elevated along exposed shorelines. Easterly trades will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores. A very small northwesterly swell may arrive late in the week.
