First Judiciary employee in Hawaii comes down with a case of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A South Kohala District Court employee is said to be the first Judiciary employee in the state with coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for the Hawaii State Judiciary said the employee was asymptomatic. The person took the test on Saturday as a precautionary measure, and the test came back positive Monday afternoon.
The employee immediately went home to self-isolate.
All employees at the facility were also directed to go home, self-quarantine, and keep an eye on their health.
The Department of Health is allegedly contact tracing, though concerns have risen over their ability to keep up with cases on the rise and limited staffing.
The courthouse where the employee works is located in the Waimea Civic Center complex. It will be closed on Tuesday for cleaning and sanitation.
Pending staff availability, the courthouse will then reopen.
In the meantime, an order filed by the Chief Justice has extended the filing deadline for documents due on August 4 in the South Kohala District Court. Documents may now be filed by Aug. 5 as needed.
All hearings or trials have also been canceled. They will be rescheduled to the next available date with due consideration for any statutory mandates.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.