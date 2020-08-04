Episode 16: The School Delay Dilemma

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today would have been the first day of fall classes at Hawaii public schools. Now, students are scheduled to return on August 17th — at least, for now.
This week on ‘Muthaship’ we hear from teachers who are parents, including an award-winning educator at Waipahu High School and a teacher who is expecting her second child.
They share how they’re doing their best to prepare classrooms with what supplies they have, how they’re using their own money to buy some of the necessities, and their greatest fears about going back to school — including the prospect of bringing the virus home to their families.
Together, they link up with Steph, Noli and Brooke to talk about how the community can show support for educators during this uncertain time of schooling.
