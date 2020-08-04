Emergency water repairs in Kula could impact up to 1,000 Maui customers

KULA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s Department of Water Supply says emergency repairs are needed to fix a valve problem in Kula.
It could lead to a water outage for up to 1,000 customers, officials said.
Repairs are needed after a problem was found in a pressure-reducing valve in the area. Work will be done between 9 p.m. Monday into 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Customers in the vicinity of Kula Highway, Kekaulike Avenue, Kalihi Place, Kai Nani Place, Lower Kula Road and more may experience low water pressure to no service at all. Kula Elementary School and the Kula Post Office may also be affected.
Customers in Kula are encouraged to conserve water and prepare for a possible water outage.
No word on if or where water wagons will be set up.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.