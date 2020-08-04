Civil Beat-HNN poll: Retired judge maintains lead in race for Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former judge, prosecutor and U.S. attorney Steve Alm maintains a commanding lead in the race for Honolulu prosecutor.
That’s according to a new Honolulu Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll released Tuesday.
The data, pulled from a sample of 660 registered voters on Oahu, shows Alm has 32% of the vote. That number is up by about 11 percentage points since the last Civil Beat-HNN poll in May.
Both Megan Kau, a former deputy prosecutor, and Jacquie Esser, a public defender, have gained momentum.
Kau improved from 5% in the last poll to 15%, while Esser went from 2% to 13%.
Acting prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto is struggling with just 3% of the vote, along with former deputy prosecuting attorney RJ Brown and criminal defense attorney Tae Kim.
Another candidate, attorney Anosh Yaqoob, was not polled.
In the primary election, a winner must take more than 50% of votes to win outright — and Alm will more than likely advance to the general election after the primary.
