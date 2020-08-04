Civil Beat-HNN poll: Retired judge maintains lead in race for Honolulu prosecutor

Drop boxes are available on Oahu for those who would prefer to turn in their mail-in ballots that way. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | August 4, 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former judge, prosecutor and U.S. attorney Steve Alm maintains a commanding lead in the race for Honolulu prosecutor.

That’s according to a new Honolulu Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll released Tuesday.

The data, pulled from a sample of 660 registered voters on Oahu, shows Alm has 32% of the vote. That number is up by about 11 percentage points since the last Civil Beat-HNN poll in May.

Both Megan Kau, a former deputy prosecutor, and Jacquie Esser, a public defender, have gained momentum.

Kau improved from 5% in the last poll to 15%, while Esser went from 2% to 13%.

(Source: Hawaii News Now)

Acting prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto is struggling with just 3% of the vote, along with former deputy prosecuting attorney RJ Brown and criminal defense attorney Tae Kim.

Another candidate, attorney Anosh Yaqoob, was not polled.

In the primary election, a winner must take more than 50% of votes to win outright — and Alm will more than likely advance to the general election after the primary.

