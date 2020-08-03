UH football player tests positive for COVID-19; fall camp postponed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A University of Hawaii football player has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
UH revealed that the student started showing symptoms last week and tested positive on Saturday.
The student has been out of practice and in self-isolation since.
Others who have come into close contact have also been told to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
Fall camp was supposed to begin Monday but has been postponed until Tuesday.
The university said all 116 student-athletes scheduled to participate have tested negative in the first round of surveillance testing in late July.
This story will be updated.
