As the pandemic drags on, Maui County sets up a new virtual job fair website

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help people find jobs on Maui, the county has streamlined the process into an inclusive virtual job fair.
Mayo Victorino announced the new website on Monday. It was set up in partnership with the county’s economic development office, the Maui County Workforce Development Board and the University of Hawaii Maui College.
Those seeking employment, job training, or overall new career paths are invited to click here to brows the jobs available in Maui County.
The new resource for residents comes as thousands across the state are still waiting for an unemployment check as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
“This new website provides a virtual, safe way to match employers and job seekers through online listings and employment searches,” Mayor Victorino said. “This will be a valuable tool for residents to get back to work with livable wages that allow them to thrive in our community.”
Also available through the website is career counseling, and other tools to help people expand on current jobs. Information on resume building, internships, and more are available.
Job seekers in need of assistance can call the Maui American Job Center at (808) 270-5777. Employers can also call (808) 727-2770 for help.
