A pair of local surfers take home top prizes for the 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 Red Bull Big Wave Awards were announced on Monday — a pair of local surfers take home top prizes for both men and women.
Maui’s Paige Alms and Oahu’s Eli Olson, take home the Women’s Paddle and Men’s Paddle of the year award — respectively.
The World Surf League awards these prizes to the surfer that paddles into and successfully rides the biggest wave of the year.
Alms captured the award after her wave on December 12, 2019 at the world famous Jaws, on Maui — which measured 36 feet on the face of the wave.
“I had to navigate a few bumps and i thought that i had the perfect line.” Alms told the World Surf League in an interview. “When I got to the bottom of the wave I really felt like I was coming around the corner like I had it, then all of a sudden got taken out so quickly, I didn’t even have a moment of like, oh i’m not going to make it.”
While Olson captured the crown after surfing a wave — that measured 50 feet on the face — at Jaws on the same day.
“I’m so stoked, I don’t even know what to say, that’s one of the biggest goals and, wow, i’m seriously the happiest human being on the entire planet right now.” Olson told WSL. “I started off the heat and I was like, wait for something that’s really big and (the wave) had this look to it, like okay it doesn’t look like a closeout and it doesn’t look like it’s just a big teepee, it looked like a nice wall — this was the one I want.”
For their outstanding rides, they will both take home the $15 thousand prize.
