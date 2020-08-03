Officials rule federal agent’s line of duty death at Maui police station as accidental

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal officials have ruled the Maui death of a law enforcement agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as an accidental line of duty death.
Special Agent John Bost III, a native of North Carolina, died July 28 at the Kihei Police Station, where he was stationed as he worked with Maui County authorities.
According to the Maui Police Department, he died from a wound received from an accidental discharge of a rifle in the Kihei office.
“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him,” the release from ATF and MPD said. “He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed.”
WCNC, the NBC-affiliate television station in Charlotte, reported Monday that Bost was to be laid to rest with full honors in North Carolina, where his parents and other family members currently reside.
ATF and the Maui County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct further investigations.
