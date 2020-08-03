Maui woman who pled no contest in a deadly 2005 crash is arrested for DUI again

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Haiku woman held responsible for a deadly drunken crash on Maui 15 years ago has been charged again for allegedly driving under the influence.
Maui police arrested 34-year-old Kristen Davis Friday night after a concerned citizen alerted police that Davis looked intoxicated while leaving a Kahului business.
Police say she got behind the wheel of a white Jeep with a female passenger and drove off before later being stopped by police on the road.
The responding officer arrested her after she showed signs of impairment.
This isn’t her first run-in with the law for impaired driving.
In 2005, she pled no contest to negligent homicide for a head-on collision on Honoapiilani Highway.
That crash killed 41-year-old Wailuku resident Richard Griffith.
Davis’s bail is now set at $1,200. She was also charged for allegedly having alcohol in her possession while driving.
Lt. William Hankins, Commander of the Traffic Division, said the community can play a key role in helping keep roads safe.
”I commend the citizen who had the courage to make the call to police to report an impaired driver. Impaired drivers are a serious safety concern for everyone on our roadways. Having the public’s help in removing these drivers will save lives and is greatly appreciated,” Lt. Hankins said.
