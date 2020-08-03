Maui man shoots himself in the hand before ending standoff with police

By HNN Staff | August 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM HST - Updated August 2 at 6:07 PM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in custody following a lengthy standoff with Maui police.

It all started around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when police responded to a call about gunshots at 401 Alakapa Place in Paia.

Authorities say they found Nicolas Niely barricaded in a building. They say he was armed and threatening to shoot himself.

After talking with police negotiators for hours, they say the 40-year-old shot himself in the hand and surrendered to police. He surrendered shortly after 5 a.m.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested for First Degree Burglary.

