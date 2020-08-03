Forecast: Breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

There will be a series of small long-period S swells through the new week with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. There will also be a short-period SE swell that will linger through the week, keeping surf slightly elevated along exposed shorelines. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along E facing shores. There will also be a small NNE swell that will linger through Monday, with a very small NNW swell possible around Thursday/Friday.