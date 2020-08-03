Forecast: Breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surface high pressure far north of the state will produce moderate to locally breezy trade winds through next weekend.
A fairly dry trade wind weather pattern is expected early this week.
An upper-level disturbance passing near the islands combined with increasing moisture around mid-week may cause an uptick in showers along some windward sections from Wednesday through Friday.
Expect a more typical dry trade wind weather to return by next weekend.
There will be a series of small long-period south swells through the new week with surf heights remaining below advisory levels.
There will also be a short-period southeast swell that will linger through the week, keeping surf slightly elevated along exposed shorelines.
Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along east-facing shores.
There will also be a small north-northeast swell that will linger through Monday, with a very small north-northwest swell possible around Thursday/Friday.
