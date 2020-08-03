Firefighters battle two-alarm building fire in McCully

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some lanes along South Beretania St. in the McCully area were closed Monday afternoon while crews battled a two-alarm building fire.
Traffic cameras in the area showed multiple firefighting vehicles having responded to the scene, where thick smoke could be seen.
Information about what may have started the fire was not immediately made available.
Firefighters reported the blaze contained shortly before 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.