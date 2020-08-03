Federal Detention Center Honolulu confirms case of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Detention Center Honolulu confirmed Monday a case of COVID-19 at the facility.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the patient is an inmate.
A spokeswoman told Hawaii News Now this is the first confirmed positive case. However, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported that another female inmate tested positive in early July but was released on bond two days later.
The facility has several safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing all arriving or departing inmates.
If an inmate tests negative and is asymptomatic, he or she is placed in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and must test negative again before being among the general population.
Inmates who test positive are place in isolation until cleared by a medical professional.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been great concern about how quickly the virus can spread through a prison population.
As of July 28, more than 78,000 prisoners have been diagnosed in the country and 766 have died, according to a nonprofit journalism initiative called The Marshall Project.
