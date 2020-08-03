Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL before bankruptcy auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Third time’s the charm — former WWE star Dwayne Johnson and his partners agreed to buy the XFL for roughly $15 million on Monday.
Johnson confirmed in a tweet Monday morning, that he acquired the league — which filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.
“With my trail blazing partner Dany Garcia and Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.” Johnson tweeted. “With gratitude and passion I’ve built a creer with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our XFL brand. Excited to create something special for the fans.”
Discussions have begun on how to bring back XFL football in 2021 — with the possibility of using a ‘bubble’ format similar to the NBA.
This is the third time the XFL has tried to bring professional football to the spring, first in 2001 and most recently in 2019 — both attempts ended after one year.
Johnson has strong ties to Hawaii — the former McKinley Tiger returns to the islands frequently for vacation and his film productions.
The XFL also had a lot of ties to football in the 808 — most notably, former Pearl City Chargers quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who led the St. Louis Battlehawks to a 3-2 record.
Ta’amu’s performance earned him a contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The league also included former Rainbow Warriors head coach June Jones at the helm of the Houston Roughnecks, leading them to a 5-0 record before the shutdown.
No decisions have been made yet on whether or not coaches and staff are retained.
The purchase will be finalized and approved by a bankruptcy judge at a hearing on August 7th.
