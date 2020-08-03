Credit union to help Hawaii school teachers with grants to purchase classroom supplies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public school teachers will have an opportunity to receive some financial assistance to purchase school supplies as students are anticipated to return to classrooms this month.
Hawaii State Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for its 2020 Investing in Education grant program and will distribute $40,000 in grants of up to $500 to eligible public school teachers, to help them buy classroom supplies.
“We understand the personal sacrifices public school teachers have to make and we truly appreciate their hard work and commitment to Hawaii’s youth ― especially in these challenging times,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU, in a news release. “We hope these grants will make a significant impact as teachers prepare their classrooms for in-person and distance learning.”
Teachers must be a member of Hawaii State FCU and currently employed with the State of Hawaii Department of Education. They must submit an application stating the needs of their classroom and how the funds will help them improve student learning.
Recipients are selected based on the amount of applications received and will be reviewed in the order submitted.
Funds will be available through October 31 or until all funds are used.
To apply, click here.
