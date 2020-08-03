Another Honolulu city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another city bus driver tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for Oahu Transit Services confirmed Monday.
The driver informed OTS that they tested positive on Sunday and was immediately placed on leave and quarantined. The driver’s last day of work was on Friday, and the individual did not have any COVID-19 symptoms while working, a spokesperson said.
The driver worked the following routes from July 30-31:
- Route 24/18: Kapahulu - Aina Haina / University - Ala Moana
- Route 81: Waipahu Express
City officials say they believe that the driver did not have any prolonged contact with employees or customers.
Vehicles driven in or by the driver have been thoroughly cleaned, officials said.
In June, a city bus driver who had tested positive for COVID-19 continued working for five days while feeling sick. And last month, an operator for TheHandi-Van, which is also managed by Oahu Transit Services, test positive for coronavirus.
