Forecast: Breezy all week, but more showers are on the horizon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trades blowing all week. Weather should be fairly dry through Tuesday, with only light windward and mauka showers mainly during the overnight and early morning hours.
Starting Wednesday, a weak mid-level disturbance will pass near the state and enhance trade wind showers for the second half of the week, with brief downpours over windward and mauka areas Thursday and Friday. Leeward slopes of Hawaii island may also get some afternoon downpours as well. It’s also going to get more humid near the end of the week. Drier conditions should return for the weekend.
At the beach, we’re expecting a series of long-period southerly swells that will keep surf on south shores about waist to chest-high all week. There’s also a small north-northeast swell that should linger into Monday, with a very small north-northwest swell possible near the end of the week. East shores will be elevated but choppy thanks to the stronger trade winds.
For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
Have a good week!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.