23-year-old woman dies in a Kailua-Kona crash

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island early Saturday.
The woman was identified as Alexandria R. Hofferbert.
Police say around 1:40 a.m., she drove her Saturn Vue SUV off the right shoulder of the road at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and IliʻIli Street.
The vehicle hit an aluminum light pole and rock wall. Emergency crews responded and took Hofferbert to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m.
Police say she was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Additional factors aren’t yet known at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.
This is Hawaii Island’s 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.
