Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Trader Giotto's Penne Arrabbiata is shown in from of Trader Joe's Friday, July 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The popular grocery chain Trader Joe's says it won't be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist. Earlier this month the company said it was looking at changing some labels. But now it says it has no problem with ethnic-food labels like Trader Jose's, Trader Ming's and Arabian Joe. Other Trader Joe's names cited include Arabian Joe for Middle Eastern food, Trader Giotto's for Italian and Trader Joe San for Japanese cuisine. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)