4.2 magnitude earthquakes rocks Kilauea Volcano, portions of Hawaii Island

PAHALA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An earthquake shook the southwest rift zone of the Kilauea Volcano Saturday morning.
No Tsunami was generated by the relatively small earthquake, which measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the USGS.
It struck just after 10 a.m., and shook Pahala and other areas around Hawaii Island.
It was located five miles northeast of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles.
Scientists said the earthquake had no apparent effect on Kilauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.
“This earthquake appears to be part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area, which has been going on for over a year. Out of over ten thousand earthquakes that were detected in the area, a few have been large enough to be felt,” HVO geophysicist, Jefferson Chang, said.
“We see no detectable changes in activity at the summits or along the rift zones of Mauna Loa or Kīlauea as a result of these earthquakes.” HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes,” he added
No major damage was reported.
