Lab result delays cause lower case count as health leaders continue call for self-sustained testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Saturday, Hawaii health officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, all on Oahu.
That was reflective of nearly 3,400 tests, and had a positive rate of about 2.5 percent. But the health department says there’s a good chance cases are actually higher, due to a delay in mainland labs reporting results.
“87 historically would have been a terrible number, but as compared to 123, it’s a lot better. So, we’re hoping that we’re trending that way,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh green said.
Health officials are now continuing their push for Hawaii to be more self-sufficient in testing and processing samples.
It would not only cut down on the wait time for a result, but it would also help get an upper hand on tracking the virus.
Right now, tests from the most at-risk and symptomatic patients are being processed locally by Clinical Labs of Hawaii, according to Dr. Scott Miscovich.
“They have to respond to emergencies first. They have to respond to the hospitals and intensive cares where we clearly know those are going up,” he said.
From there, it’s the lesser urgent tests from A-symptomatic, low-risk patients that are being sent to partner labs in Texas.
Results there can take up to a week to be returned. It’s that lengthy delay that is cause for concern for health officials.
“How do you stop a disease unless you get those people in 12 hours — 24 at the most? Isolate them, take care of them,” Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group said.
Meanwhile, efforts to increase Hawaii’s local testing capabilities have stalled.
The pooling method approved by the FDA last month isn’t yet being done in Hawaii. Pooling allows up to four samples to be run at once.
Dr. Miscovich says labs in Hawaii have been delayed over accuracy concerns.
State leaders say they hope to start pooling samples later this month. As urgent as the need is, they say its not something that can be set up overnight
“People need to know — don’t rush this process. Do not rush it. This is something that you (don’t want to) shortcut because accuracy is more important than the time and speed,” Dr. Miscovich said.
To help ease the delay in processing tests, Maui Memorial Medical Center is awaiting the arrival of a new testing machine that can handle up to 2,000 more samples a day, according to Miscovich.
“Here’s my concern: we’re not testing enough. We’re still kind of limiting the testing to maybe those who’ve had close contact or coughing, and we need to broaden the testing out to find the asymptomatic positives,” Miscovich added.
As testing remains selective, the message remains the same from health officials: Continue to practice social distancing and wear a maks.
Dr. Miscovich worries that based on Hawaii’s current positive trend, we could start seeing more than 200 new cases per day within the next 10 days.
