2 men killed in early-morning crash near Wilson Tunnel, driver survives

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two young men are dead and another injured after a crash in the Wilson Tunnel Saturday morning.
EMS officials say the two men, ages 20 and 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old was initially hospitalized in critical condition but later upgraded to serious condition.
Honolulu police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. prior to the entrance of the Honolulu-bound side of the tunnels.
Investigators say a 19-year-old was behind the wheel when he lost control of the vehicle speeding around a bend in the road.
The vehicle then went onto the left shoulder and collided with the rock wall that separates the Kaneohe bound exit and Honolulu bound entrance, HPD said.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors.
This was the 31st and 32nd traffic fatality of the year compared to 35 this time last year.
The names of those killed haven’t yet been released.
This story will be updated.
