Hawaii’s small businesses rally for government support as the economic picture remains dreary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the state delaying the tourism relaunch, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii hosted their first virtual rally today as business leaders said the economy will only get worse with unemployment benefits expired and the Payment Protection Program ending this week.
“And I’m asking, I’m begging, I’m imploring all of us and our leadership, local and state to use real data,” said Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Y. Hata & Co., Unyong. Nakata. “Stop having knee-jerk reactions and if you don’t know, then let’s get together and talk about it and bring in the people who do know into the same room.”
It’s a call to local and state leaders as businesses from across the state reflect on the impact of COVID-19.
“We went from 64 employees to 43.” said Debbie Ching, owner and manager of Ken’s House of Pancakes and Ponds Restaurant. “Our sales have dropped from 62% at Ken’s and 47% at Ponds Restaurant.”
“The PPP (Payment Prote, the intention was great, but the reality is, it’s turned our businesses into unemployment agencies and we’re not built to do that,” said Jimmy Chan, Owner of Hawaiian Chip Company. “I’m still wondering how that’s going to affect my capacity to borrow, in the future because now my books are out of whack.”
And while the pre-testing program for visitors is set for September 1st, businesses want a clear plan with transparent data that shows the state is on track. “There are a lot of start-up costs associated with reopening whether it’s restarting insurances, on-boarding staff, restocking shelves,” said President and CEO of Kauai Chamber of Commerce,” said Mike Periello. “There’s a lot of things businesses have to do to ramp up so they can restart and so we really only get one shot at this."
Periello said they’re also asking for a financial relief program.
“Those places can remain vacant not only for months, but years and maybe even decades and so it is important for us to put together something that will help support our business right now where they need it most,” said Periello.
“If you can provide unemployment, there has to be some way to free up funds to provide relief for rent for businesses,” said Chan.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green agrees that there should be micro-grants available to help small businesses, but adds that it’s challenging to determine whether Hawaii will re-launch tourism on time as cases rise in Hawaii.
“Taking extra risks is not what people are going to want to do, but being ready is the important part and being ready so when we see an opening that it’s safe, we take it,” said Green.
