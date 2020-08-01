Forecast: Breezy trades to dominate the coming week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Easterly trade winds will remain in the moderate to breezy range, with jut a few fluctuations. The winds may slow just a bit for Sunday before picking up speed again Monday. Leeward areas will remain mostly dry, with the usual windward and mauka showers during the nights and mornings. We’re expecting increased moisture sometime around Wednesday or Thursday, again mainly for windward areas. We’re getting our summertime high temperatures in the upper 80′s to near 90.