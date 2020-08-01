EMS worker stationed in Liliha tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says one of its employees has come down with COVID-19.
A spokesperson said Saturday the employee was stationed in the Liliha area and is currently in isolation.
The department says it has so far treated and transported more than 90 infected patients, but this is the first case in which an EMS worker tested positive.
On Saturday the Acting EMS Chief put out a plea to the public, reminding people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, EMS paramedics and EMTs have risked their own and their families safety to continue to provide emergency medical care to our community,” Acting Chief of EMS Chris Sloman said. “Please only call EMS for life-threatening medical emergencies, while utilizing alternative resources if experiencing flu like symptoms,”
This is reportedly an isolated single case, officials said.
