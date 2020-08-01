Continued breezy trades ahead

Easterly trade winds will remain in the moderate to breezy range, with jut a few fluctuations. The winds may slow just a bit for Sunday before picking up speed again Monday. Leeward areas will remain mostly dry, with the usual windward and mauka showers during the nights and mornings. We’re expecting increased moisture sometime around Wednesday or Thursday, again mainly for windward areas. We’re getting our summertime high temperatures in the upper 80′s to near 90.
At the beach, we’ll start with the south shores, where some background swells will keep a few waves rolling in, with a reinforcing southeast swell expected early in the week. A small north-northeast swell is also possible Sunday. East shores will remain fairly steady but choppy, and will likely rise with the continued breezy trade winds.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
