Coast Guard, county crews searching for missing spearfisherman off Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews alongside the Maui County Fire Department are searching Saturday for a missing spearfisherman off Paia.
Officials said the man missing was 53-year-old Scot Williams. He was last seen Friday night in dark board shorts.
He went spearfishing around 5 p.m. Friday and didn’t return. That’s when his friends called 911.
Multiple units are participating in the search by air and on the water.
An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice was sent to mariners in the area.
Anyone who may spot signs of Williams is urged to contact 911 or the Coast Guard.
This story may be updated.
