Trade winds remain steady and swift throughout the week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening. A high pressure fan is the driving force behind the gusty trade winds. Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Through much of the week, a typical trade wind weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes along with afternoon showers over leeward Big Island. A passing disturbance aloft may cause an uptick in showers from Wednesday through Friday. A decrease in showers and an increase in winds is expected by the weekend.