Trade winds remain steady and swift throughout the week
By Jennifer Robbins | February 10, 2020 at 8:51 PM HST - Updated August 3 at 6:47 PM

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening. A high pressure fan is the driving force behind the gusty trade winds. Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the week. Through much of the week, a typical trade wind weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes along with afternoon showers over leeward Big Island. A passing disturbance aloft may cause an uptick in showers from Wednesday through Friday. A decrease in showers and an increase in winds is expected by the weekend.

There will be small long-period south swells arriving through the week, with surf heights remaining below advisory levels. There will also be a short-period southeast swell that will linger through the week, keeping surf slightly elevated along exposed shorelines. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short-period choppy surf along windward shores. A small north-northeast swell will linger today before diminishing, with an even smaller north-northwest swell possible around Thursday and Friday.

Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!

