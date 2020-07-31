Hawaii sees another triple-digit gain in new coronavirus infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a third straight day, Hawaii reported a triple-digit increase in new coronavirus infections ― more evidence that what some hoped was an anomalous spike in cases appears more likely to be a worsening trend.
Officials said there were 123 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday ― 119 on Oahu and four on Maui.
On Thursday, there were 124 new cases. On Wednesday: 109.
In recent weeks,, the state has struggled to address a growing surge in COVID-19 cases, pleading with residents to avoid large gatherings, wear masks in public and practice hyper-hygiene.
In a bid to rein in the virus, Oahu has shut down all bars for three weeks and banned alcohol sales at restaurants after 10 p.m. Gatherings have been limited to 10 on Kauai and are poised to be on Maui.
Meanwhile, the Board of Education has delayed the reopening of public schools until Aug. 17.
In a news conference Thursday, Gov. David Ige said the surge in new cases is a concern and acknowledged that contact tracers at the state Department of Health are already overwhelmed.
“Our healthcare system is still able to respond at this point but we need to take action in order to reduce the number of new cases we’re seeing,” Ige said.
The new infections mean Hawaii will close out the month with 1,206 coronavirus cases. From March to June, the state confirmed 937 cases.
The new infections Friday push the statewide total since the pandemic began to 2,111.
Of those, 868 people are in isolation with active illness and at least 63 are hospitalized.
Since March, 179 people in the islands with COVID-19 have required hospitalization and the death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 26.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
- Total cases: 1,755
- Released from isolation: 960
- Required hospitalization: 146
- Deaths: 19
- Total cases: 171 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 126
- Required hospitalization: 26
- Deaths: 6
- Total cases: 47
- Released from isolation: 42
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
- Total cases: 115
- Released from isolation: 115
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 23
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
