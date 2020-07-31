Suspect in fatal stabbing of Oahu nurse indicted on murder charge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old suspect in the fatal stabbing of an Oahu nurse was indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges.
Bail in the case has been set at $1 million.
Saluda has a history of mental illness and was deemed insane after a 2013 incident in which he set fire to his own apartment. He has spent time at the State Hospital in Kaneohe and other mental health facilities as part of court-ordered treatment.
He was released without restrictions by a judge in 2018, but was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Honolulu police responded to 1717 Mott Smith Dr. about 8 p.m after a report that Saluda was threatening to hurt himself. When officers arrived, sources tell Hawaii News Now, Saluda was covered in blood and holding a knife.
Guo, the victim in the case, was remembered Thursday as a woman who was dedicated to helping others.
