Suspect in fatal stabbing of Oahu nurse indicted on murder charge
By Lynn Kawano | July 31, 2020 at 2:44 PM HST - Updated July 31 at 2:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old suspect in the fatal stabbing of an Oahu nurse was indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges.

Police authorities say Dustin Saluda killed his girlfriend, 31-year-old Mary Guo, in a Makiki apartment on Sunday night.

Bail in the case has been set at $1 million.

Mugshot of Dustin Saluda after his 2013 arrest for arson (Source: Honolulu Police Department Mugshot)

Saluda has a history of mental illness and was deemed insane after a 2013 incident in which he set fire to his own apartment. He has spent time at the State Hospital in Kaneohe and other mental health facilities as part of court-ordered treatment.

He was released without restrictions by a judge in 2018, but was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Honolulu police responded to 1717 Mott Smith Dr. about 8 p.m after a report that Saluda was threatening to hurt himself. When officers arrived, sources tell Hawaii News Now, Saluda was covered in blood and holding a knife.

Guo, the victim in the case, was remembered Thursday as a woman who was dedicated to helping others.

