Murder victim whose body was found buried in a shallow grave is identified
Police are investigating the murder of a 32-year-old man whose body was found in Makaha. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM HST - Updated July 31 at 3:32 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have identified a murder victim whose body was found buried in a shallow grave last week in Makaha as 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman.

Police say Hoffman’s body was discovered bound and buried about 200 yards east of Makua Cave.

Joseph Hoffman
Joseph Hoffman (Source: HPD)

Authorities are asking any witnesses to the crime to come forward.

Hoffman is described as being about 5-foot-11 and weighing 260 pounds. He was known as “Joe Boy.”

Last week, a father and son clearing brush in Makaha discovered Hoffman’s remains. The case was initially classified as an unattended death.

To give police a tip on the case, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

