Murder victim whose body was found buried in a shallow grave is identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have identified a murder victim whose body was found buried in a shallow grave last week in Makaha as 32-year-old Joseph Hoffman.
Police say Hoffman’s body was discovered bound and buried about 200 yards east of Makua Cave.
Authorities are asking any witnesses to the crime to come forward.
Hoffman is described as being about 5-foot-11 and weighing 260 pounds. He was known as “Joe Boy.”
Last week, a father and son clearing brush in Makaha discovered Hoffman’s remains. The case was initially classified as an unattended death.
To give police a tip on the case, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
This story will be updated.
